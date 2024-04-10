Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of Bundestag, Michael Roth; Source: investigate-europe.eu
Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chair: Foreign Agents Law “Incompatible” with EU Membership

On April 10, in the run-up of Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze’s visit to Germany on April 12 and his meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag and a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Michael Roth, reacted to the reintroduction of the Russian-style Foreign Agents Law in his social media post, saying that the law is “incompatible” with EU membership. Roth stressed that an independent and critical civil society is a must, “a condition” for a country to join the EU.

“Georgian Dream should listen to its people: 90% of Georgians want to join the EU, not Putin’s Russia!” Roth wrote.

