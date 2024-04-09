Armenian CSOs Express Solidarity to Georgian Colleagues

On April 5, Armenian civil society organizations (CSOs) and individuals issued a statement expressing their solidarity with Georgian civil society and their commitment to assist in any way deemed helpful following the ruling party’s decision to reintroduce the Russian-style Foreign Agents Bill.

“We support you in your courage to stand against consistent and constant efforts by Georgia’s government to limit civic freedoms and fundamental human rights, including in the form of limiting the political participation of women, also by re-introducing the draft law on Transparency of Foreign Influence,” – reads the CSOs statement.

The Armenian civic activists emphasize that the concept of foreign influence is historically linked to “advancing conspiracy theories used for violations of human rights and prosecution of the innocent, from which both our nations suffered significantly.” They emphasize that when democracy is under attack, it is important to unite pro-democracy forces and “build firewalls against attempts of weakening it in our region and beyond.”

The civil society organizations note that they are following developments in Georgia “with sadness, but also with admiration” for the resilience demonstrated by Georgian civil society and emphasize that “freedom is deeply and inherently rooted in our societies, and even in the darkest hours of history the fight for it was never compromised.”

