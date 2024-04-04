EU: “Seriously Concerned” over Reintroduction of Foreign Agents Law

The European Union issued a statement on April 4 reacting to the reintroduction of the Foreign Agents bill by the Parliamentary majority, saying that “the announcement by the ruling party in Georgia to re-introduce a draft law on “Transparency of Foreign Influence” raises serious concerns.”

In the statement, the EU says that “transparency should not be used as an instrument to limit civil society’s capacity to operate freely,” encouraging the Georgian authorities ” to adopt and implement reforms that are in line with the stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgia’s citizens”.

The statement says that “the EU regrets that it [the bill] is once again being considered despite strong public and international reactions in March 2023”.

The EU recalls the ruling party’s last year pledge to “unconditionally withdraw” such legislation, and says that “creating and maintaining an enabling environment for civil society organisations and ensuring media freedom is at the core of democracy,” which at the same time “is also crucial to for the EU accession process.”

The EU notes that Georgia was granted the candidacy on the understanding that it would implement the steps defined by the European Commission. “Step 9 includes a recommendation for Georgia to make sure that civil society can operate freely, and Step 1 calls on Georgia to fight disinformation against the EU and its values”.

“The EU calls on Georgia to uphold its commitment to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights”- the statement reads.

