Germany Warns “Foreign Influence” Draft Puts EU Membership at Risk

The German Foreign Office reacted to the re-tabling of the Foreign Agents law in Georgia with “alarm” and “regret,” Deutsche Welle reported. The agency cited Foreign Office Spokesperson Sebastian Fischer, as saying: “Freedom of the press and media… are the foundations of any democracy and important preconditions for joining the EU” and adding that this is known to Georgian counterparts. He also reportedly said that whether Georgia will lose its membership chances if it adopts the law, would be decided in consultation with other EU members.

Christiane Hoffmann, First Deputy Spokesperson of the Federal Government and Deputy Head of the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government was also quoted by DW saying that the German Government is “quite regretful” of the government bringing back this controversial legislation, and reminding that “the government promised to unconditionally pull this draft law from the agenda.”

Also Read: