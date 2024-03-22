Parliament Approves Imeda Nikuradze’s MP Credentials

On March 22, the Georgian Parliament approved with 89 votes the parliamentary credentials of Imeda Nikuradze, a new MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Imeda Nikuradze replaced Mikheil Sarjveladze, who was appointed as the new Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia. On March 19, the Parliament voted to terminate the mandate of Mikheil Sarjveladze.

MP Imeda Nikuradze previously served as the Deputy Director of the Tbilisi Development Fund in the field of management and development of rehabilitated areas. In addition, from 2012 to 2016 he worked for Elita Burji LLC, a construction company connected to the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and its current Honorary Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili. The Cartu Foundation, which was founded by Ivanishvili, currently has full ownership of Elita Burji.

