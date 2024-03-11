New Health Minister Appointed

Mikheil Sarjveladze was appointed as the new Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia, replacing Zurab Azarashvili, who resigned from the post a week earlier. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced Sarjveladze’s appointment at a briefing on March 11.

Mikheil Sarjveladze was a deputy from the party list of Georgian Dream in the tenth convocation of the Parliament. From 2020, he was a Chair of Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee of the Parliament. From 2018 to 2020 he served as the First Deputy Minister of Justice of Georgia. Prior to that he served as the Deputy Minister of Justice from 2013 to 2018.

New Health Minister studied at Tbilisi State University and graduated from the Faculty of Law in 2001.

Former Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili resigned on March 1. According to Prime Minister Kobakhidze, his resignation was prompted by his “problems in communication management,” which Kobakhidze added were particularly evident during the protests at the Central Republican Hospital.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)