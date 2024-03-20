New Chair of Parliamentary Human Rights Committee Elected

Georgian Dream MP Rati Ionatamishvili was elected yesterday, March 19, as the new Chair of the Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee of the Parliament. 83 MPs supported his candidacy.

The Human Rights Committee was previously chaired by Mikheil Sarjveladze until March 11, when he was appointed as the new Minister of Health.

The new Chair of the Human Rights Committee, Ionatamishvili, was the MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party in the ninth (2016 to 2020) and tenth (2020 to date) convocations of the Parliament, both times from the party list. In the legislative body, he has been a member of several committees in the past, including the committees of Human Rights, the Legal Issues, the Defense and Security, and the Healthcare and Social Issues.

In addition to his roles in the legislative body, Ionatamishvili served as Vice President of the Committee of the National Paralympics of Georgia and was a member of its Board of Directors from 2013 to 2016. From 2014 to 2015, he was an Advisor to the Mayor of Tbilisi. From 2015 to 2016 he was a member of the Tbilisi Sakrebulo [City Assembly].

Also Read: