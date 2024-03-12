The Daily Beat: 11 March

Supreme Court issued a statement denouncing the initiative to check the integrity of judges through an extraordinary “vetting” mechanism. In its statement, the Supreme Court said that a “vetting” mechanism would undermine the independence of the judiciary and the public trust in the judicial system, thus “facilitating political control” over the judiciary. In its 2023 Communication on EU Enlargement Policy, the EU Commission spoke of the need for Georgia to establish a system of extraordinary integrity checks, with the involvement of international experts, for all leading positions in the judiciary.

The government issued two separate statements, decrying UNM-era former Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister Zurab Adeishvili’s inclusion in the official Ukrainian delegations to Brussels and Berlin. One statement was directed towards Ukrainian authorities, while the other responded to earlier statements on the same topic by the German Embassy in Tbilisi and the EU Delegation to Georgia. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with the German and the EU Ambassadors, conveying the Georgian side’s concerns regarding Adeishvili’s “foreign activities.”

Nika Melia, former Chair of the UNM, and Nika Gvaramia, founder of the opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi TV, finally joined forces, announcing the establishment of a new political alliance called “Ahali” (meaning “new”). This new political alliance will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections under the number 4 on the electoral list. According to the two co-founders, they will co-chair the party and hold a political congress next month.

Two more Georgian fighters – Nodar Nasirovi and Giorgi Gogiashvili were killed in Ukraine near the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia, reported the military unit “Georgian Legion,” which is made up of mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge that both were Georgian citizens. The latest casualties bring to 46 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Data of the Day

National Statistics Office released preliminary data indicating that foreign direct investment (FDI) amounted to USD 1.595 billion in 2023, 24% less than the adjusted data for 2022. According to the National Statistics Office, decreasing debt instruments is the main reason for the decline in FDI. In 2023, the largest amount of FDI came from the United Kingdom — USD 392 million, followed by Netherlands — USD 360.5 million and Turkey — USD 168.8 million. The share of the three largest investor countries in the total volume of foreign direct investment amounted to 57.8%.

Comings and Goings

Mikheil Sarjveladze was appointed as the new Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs, replacing Zurab Azarashvili, who resigned a week earlier. Before his appointment, Sarjveladze was a ruling Georgian Dream party lawmaker, Chairing the parliamentary committee on Human Rights and Civil Integration. He has also served as the deputy justice minister in the GD government.

At a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also announced a few other important appointments – Levan Zhorzholiani was appointed the new head of the government’s administration. The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, has been replaced by Giorgi Kajaia, Head of Georgia’s Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland. According to PM Kobakhidze, Abashidze will continue working as PM’s adviser. At the same time, Nikoloz Tkemaladze was appointed head of the government department responsible for coordinating relations with Georgian regions.