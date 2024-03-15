Defense Minister Advised for Four Years by Russia-Linked Businessman, Central Figure in ‘Cartographers’ Case’

Davit Khidasheli, a key figure in the controversial “cartographers’ case” over the alleged ceding of Georgian land to Azerbaijan and a close associate of sanctioned Russian tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov, held the position of Adviser to the Georgian Defense Minister from 2020 to February 2024, the Georgian MoD confirmed in its March 15 statement.

A day earlier, opposition-leaning Mtavari TV reported this information based on the document it said it had received from undisclosed sources, raising public concerns that a Russian-linked businessman may have had access to the classified state documents, including those related to national security issues, while working in the MoD as an Advisor to the Minister. Although the Georgian MoD confirmed the fact, it denied that Khidasheli had access to classified information. “Davit Khidasheli did not have access to state secret information during his work in the Ministry of Defence,” the MoD said.

Who is Davit Khidasheli ?

Davit Khidasheli is a Georgian businessman known for his close ties to Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including the sanctioned Vladimir Yevtushenkov, one of the richest men in Russia, who supported the annexation of Crimea. From 2007 to 2014, Khidasheli served as the executive vice-president of AFK Sistema PAO, a Russian conglomerate owned by Yevtushenkov.

He is also known for the key role he played in the controversial “Cartographers’ Case” being the person who, at the request of the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili, located and delivered the larger-scale maps from Russia. The Prosecutor’s Office claimed that the maps obtained by Khidasheli most accurately define the historical borders of Georgia and that the defendants intentionally concealed these maps to avoid their use.

In another controversial case in 2022, Khidasheli’s private company was granted by the Georgian government a 49-year hunting license for 104,712 hectares of Racha forest leading to protests from local residents. The hunting license was auctioned for GEL 1,151,832 (about USD 420,000). The license has since been revoked due to the protests.

Reactions of the Political Spectrum

Although the Defense Ministry has dismissed allegations fanned by Mtavari TV about Khidasheli’s possible access to state secrets, some in the opposition don’t seem to be reassured.

Opposition representatives, emphasizing Khidasheli’s Russian connections, raise concerns about his possible access to the secret information. Some of them also question Khidasheli’s official appointment as an Advisor to the Defense Minister, saying that Khidasheli could have communicated with state authorities without holding a public position. Adding to these question marks is the information reported by Mtavari TV which shows that Khidasheli’s salary was only GEL 1,000 (about USD 370), which is very low even compared to the average positions.

Meanwhile, members of the ruling Georgian Dream party dismissed concerns about Khidasheli’s Russian ties, instead praising his role in the “cartographers’ case,” and even praising his appointment as the Minister Adviser.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, Davit Khidasheli held the post in the Ministry of Defense until February 9 this year, when the new Government was confirmed, with only Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze being replaced by the new minister Irakli Chikovani.