Georgian MOD to Buy Anti Aircraft System from Polish Company

On January 12, Georgian Deputy Defense Minister Giorgi Khaindrava signed a contract with the Polish company MESKO S.A. on the purchase of an anti-aircraft missile system. The document was prepared within the framework of the development program of the Georgian Armed Forces.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Deputy Defense Minister and the representative of the Polish company also discussed the importance of introducing modern NATO-standard weapons in Georgia, which will help strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. The parties also discussed plans for cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the Polish company.

According to its official website, MESKO is a manufacturer of military products with almost 100 years of production experience. MESKO is an eligible supplier for NATO troops, and its products are also used by the Polish Armed Forces.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)