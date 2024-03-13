Azerbaijan Security Council Secretary Visits Georgia

On March 12, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov during the latter’s official visit to Georgia. Usubov has also met with the Defense and Interior Ministers of Georgia. According to Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani, this year Georgia will host Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral defense ministerial.

“The longstanding relationship between our countries has evolved into a robust strategic partnership. Had an opportunity to discuss crucial bilateral and regional matters between our nations,” Prime Minister Kobakhidze tweeted following the meeting, adding that “Georgia remains committed to promoting peace in the region, fostering stability and cooperation for the benefit of all.”

Productive meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of 🇦🇿, Ramil Usubov. The longstanding relationship between our countries has evolved into a robust strategic partnership. Had an opportunity to discuss crucial bilateral and regional matters between our nations. 🇬🇪 remains… pic.twitter.com/Gn4l92Jtgh — Irakli Kobakhidze (@PM_Kobakhidze) March 12, 2024

According to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, during the March 12 meeting between Georgian Defense Minister Chikovani and the Azerbaijani official the parties discussed the defense cooperation issues and the importance of mutual strategic cooperation.

According to the Georgian MOD, Minister Chikovani reaffirmed Georgia’s readiness to contribute to the process of establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus. During the meeting, the importance of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral cooperation format was also emphasized.

The Azerbaijani official has also met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri. According to the Georgian MIA, the parties discussed the importance of enhancing security cooperation, the regional developments and other “relevant issues in the security field.”

Minister Gomelauri thanked the Azerbaijani side “for the fruitful cooperation” and expressed hope that “the partner relations will be actively continued and expanded in the future in various directions.”

