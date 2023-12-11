Georgian Parliament Speaker Meets Azerbaijani President
On December 11, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as part of the official visit of the Georgian delegation to Baku. According to the Georgian Parliament, President Aliyev and Speaker Papuashvili positively assessed the “close friendship” and “partnership” between the two countries and peoples.
The Azerbaijani President and the Speaker of the Parliament discussed the current and planned activities in the areas of transport, energy, culture and people-to-people relations. The sides also touched upon the regional security issues, the developments regarding Karabakh and the prospects for the establishment of a lasting peace.
“Today, the importance of the Caucasus is growing not only regionally but also internationally, in large part, thanks to successful Georgian-Azerbaijani partnership. This partnership rests on our shared understanding of the need for durable regional peace and stability. We have discussed regional conflicts and security developments in detail in this regard…I look forward to ever greater partnership and wish President Aliyev and our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters greater peace, security, and prosperity,” Speaker Papuashvili tweeted.
The Georgian parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Papuashvili left for Baku on December 10 at the invitation of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. The Georgian delegation includes the Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze, deputy leader of the ruling Georgian Dream faction Greta Tsitsava, members of the parliamentary majority Savalan Mirzoev, Zaur Dargali, and the United National Movement-United Opposition “Unity is Strength” faction member Ramaz Nikolaishvili.
“Glad to be back in Baku, the diamond of the Caspian, on an official visit. Looking forward to fruitful meetings with Azerbaijan’s leadership for further reinforcing the friendship bonds between two nations,” Speaker Papuashvili tweeted.
On December 11, Speaker Papuashvili also met with his Azerbaijani colleague, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. “We agreed to make our Parliamentary cooperation formats more coordinated, structured, and active. The Parliamentary Committees and Friendship Groups will do their share of this important work but, also, Speakers will be personally involved in deepening our fruitful cooperation,” Papuashvili tweeted.
This article will be updated to reflect the Georgian delegation's further meetings with the Azerbaijani colleagues
