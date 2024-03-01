Health Minister Resigns

On March 1, Georgian Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs Zurab Azarashvili resigned from his post, the government administration reported.

“Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze talked with the Minister of Health, after which Zurab Azarashvili left his post,” – says the official press release of the government administration.

Zurab Azarashvili has held the post of Minister of Health since December 27, 2021.

It is not yet known who will replace him in the post. Azarashvili’s resignation was the first personnel change under PM Kobakhidze’s Government.

Azarashvili’s resignation comes amid protests at the Central Republican Hospital, one of Georgia’s largest medical facilities, which was slated for demolition, although Prime Minister Kobakhidze announced on February 24 that the demolition plans had been canceled in the face of weeks of protests against the Health Ministry.

Also Read: