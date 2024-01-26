Central Republican Hospital Staff Protest Against Government’s Demolishment Decision

On January 26, the staff of the N. Kipshidze Central University Clinic of the Tbilisi State Medical University, one of the largest medical facilities in Georgia commonly referred to as the Central Republican Hospital, held a rally at the Ministry of Health to protest the government’s decision to demolish the hospital. The gathered are demanding that the government’s demolition decision be revoked. The personnel reject the government’s compensation options.

The clinic employees held two consecutive protests in the clinic’s courtyard on January 25 and 26. The clinic staff say they are not against rehabilitation per se, but fear that the Central Republican Hospital may be abolished altogether. The medical staff are also skeptical about the government’s promise of the new clinic. They’re worried that the government will use the land for other purposes. They also think the government may be trying to stop the protest by offering “an unprecedented compensation.” The protesting doctors say the government must guarantee their participation in decisions about the hospital’s future.

“We were expecting rehabilitation, not reorganization,” said one of the doctors at the protest.

Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili offered to meet the hospital staff and answer their questions. However, the protesters had refused to meet with the minister until the decision is revoked. Despite that, earlier today the Ministry claimed that its representatives met with some of the representatives of the Republican Clinic and answered their questions regarding compensation. According to Giorgi Enukidze, the acting director of Georgian Medical Holding, which manages the state-run clinics, the meeting was held with “several individuals who found time.”

On January 22, the Georgian government announced its decision to demolish the building of the Republican Clinic. The Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the current building cannot be repaired due to its condition and is to be demolished. In its place, according to the Prime Minister, a new “multidisciplinary, high-tech medical institution…a new Republican Hospital” is planned to be built.

The prime minister also promised that all employees would be offered either “unprecedented honorable compensation” or alternative employment.

According to the Ministry of Health, the employees must choose one of the following options within the two weeks’ time.

Any employee who works only in the Republican Hospital will receive a one-off compensation equal to 12 months salary;

If the hospital worker also works in another institution, he/she will receive 4 months’ salary as compensation;

For medical staff who refuse to apply for 12 months’ compensation, the Ministry of Health will offer employment in the same position in another medical clinic and compensation of 4 months’ salary;

Medical staff who do not work in another institution and the Ministry cannot offer them alternative employment, will be paid a monthly salary for 3 years until they are employed.

The article may be updated…

