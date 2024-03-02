 Placeholder canvas
Ilia Shamugia; source: parliament.ge
Government Administration Head Dismissed, Deputy Acting

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the dismissal of Revaz Javelidze, the Head of the Government Administration. Javelidze held the post since May 2022 until his dismissal on February 29.

Ilia Shamugia, the former Deputy Head of Administration took up as the Acting Head and is considered likely to be confirmed on this post.

It is customary for the newly appointed Prime Ministers to replace their administration heads in Georgia.

