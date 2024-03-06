 Placeholder canvas
PM Appoints New Deputy Finance Minister

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze appointed Leri Barnabishvili, previously the Head of the Georgian government’s Department of Relations with Regions, as Deputy Finance Minister, the Finance Ministry reported on March 5.

Barnabishvili has 20 years of experience in the Finance Ministry, including serving as Deputy Minister from 2015 to 2020 and Head of the Ministry’s Investigative Service from 2013 to 2015.

To complete the formation of his team, PM Kobakhidze still needs to fill several key positions, including the Minister of Health and the Head of the Government Administration.

