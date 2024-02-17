President Zurabishvili’s Meetings at Munich Security Conference

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is currently attending the Munich Security Conference, where she met with several world leaders, including European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, and the U.S European Commander Christopher G. Cavoli. President Zurabishvili also had brief meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.

Meeting with European Commission Vice-President

On February 16, President Zurabishvili met with European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová. During the meeting, they discussed Georgia’s European integration process, the President’s administration reports.

According to the official press release, President Zurabishvili thanked Vice-President Jourová for the European Commission’s “clear and robust statement on the recommendations” and for granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate country.

President Zurabishvili stressed the importance of obtaining the EU candidate status, especially “at a time when Russian propaganda is actively seeking to expand its influence and gain a foothold in Georgia”. The actions of the European Commission, Zurabishvili stressed, have bolstered the European aspirations of the Georgian people.

Meeting with U.S. Senators

On February 17, Zurabishvili met with U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis. During the meeting, Zurabishvili thanked the senators for the U.S. support for Georgia’s integration into the EU and NATO. The sides discussed the Black Sea security issues, including Russia’s plan to open a permanent naval base in occupied Ochamchire, Abkhazia.

Meeting with EU Trade Commissioner

On February 17, Zurabishvili also met with the EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. During the meeting, the parties discussed Georgia’s EU accession process. Commissioner Dombrovskis expressed the EU’s support for the Georgian people’s choice to be the part of the EU.

Meeting with U.S European Commander

Zurabishvili also met with the Commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher G. Cavoli. During the meeting, they discussed Georgia’s NATO integration process and emphasized the importance of Black Sea security.

On February 17, President Zurabishvili also had brief meetings with several the world leaders on the sidelines of the Conference, including the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

President Zurabishvili is taking part in the Munich Security Conference, which is being held from February 16 to 18. On February 18 she will speak on the Conference panel “A Deeper, Wider, and More Capable EU?”, and participate in the discussion “Better Safe Than Sorry: Securing NATO’s Eastern Flank Readiness”.

President Salome Zurabishvili’s unauthorized visits abroad led to the attempt by the ruling “Georgian Dream” government to impeach her in October 2023.

