Parliament Approves Ketevan Charkviani’s MP Credentials

Civil.ge Send an email 20/09/2023 - 11:41
On September 19, during the Georgian Parliament’s session, 84 deputies voted to approve MP credentials of Ketevan Charkviani, a new MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Ketevan Charkviani was elected to replace Ketevan Dumbadze. At the opening of the autumn session of Parliament, the early termination of the mandate of Georgian Dream MP Ketevan Dumbadze was voted. Dumbadze’s mandate was terminated due to her new role as director of the House of Writers, which was incompatible with her position as a member of Parliament.

