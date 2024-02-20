Trade Delegation From North Korea in Occupied Abkhazia

The de facto prime minister of Russian-occupied Abkhazia, Alexander Ankvab, received the delegation of the North Korean Mangyongbong International Trade and Economic Development Corporation led by its president Yun Kuk Nam, local media reported on February 19.

The local source writes that the corporation specializes in trading of food and non-food products, IT technologies, cooperation in medicine, seafood processing, and knitwear manufacturing. The source also reports that de-facto authorities and the DPRK delegation discussed “cooperation” in the food industry, banking, tourism, and the possibility of opening “trade missions” in occupied Sokhumi and Pyongyang.

Information about the corporation in open sources appears to be limited. However, it is known that according to a 2022 report to the United Nations Security Council, the DPRK’s Mangyongbong International Trade and Economic Development Corporation was involved in sending North Korean IT workers to work in China around October 2020. These workers would likely remain employed for several years.

