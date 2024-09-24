FM Darchiashvili Calls on Opponents to “Stop Harming Georgia”

On September 24, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili called on “opponents” of the ruling Georgian Dream party to “stop harming the country and [stop] those damaging actions that harm our country, our country’s foreign policy, and the interests of our people.” He spoke on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York while fielding a question from a pro-governmental channel related to a recent report based on the September 2-8 “Friends of Georgia” mission to Tbilisi organized by the Black Sea Trust (BST) of the German Marshall Fund (GMF) and the Rondeli Foundation.

“I remind you of the very determined efforts of our opponents to prevent Georgia from receiving visa liberalization, from becoming an associate member of the European Union, from receiving the benefits that are directly intended for our people,” Minister Darchiashvili stated, adding that the GD government is “used to” opponents efforts that go “directly against the interests of the country.”

He addressed “all those who deliberately fight” against Georgia, saying that they will not be able to damage the country’s achievements, such as its “great efforts” to become a “worthy member of the European family.”

“Our government has done everything and made immeasurable efforts for Georgia to become a [EU] candidate country, for Georgian citizens to travel to EU member states without visas, and for Georgia to have a free trade agreement with the European Union. We will continue this; we will certainly make Georgia a worthy, full-fledged member of the European Union, and our opponents will not succeed. I would like to call upon them to stop harming the country, to stop these harmful actions that harm our country, the foreign policy of our country, and the interests of our people,” concluded the Foreign Minister.

