Deacon Giorgi Mamaladze Convicted in ‘Cyanide Case’ Released

Deacon Giorgi Mamaladze was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport on 10 February, but the public only learned about it three days later, when the Chief Prosecutor of Georgia Irakli Shotadzeat an emergency briefing that the deacon was arrested for planning “a murder of a high-ranking cleric.” On February 16, the Prosecutor’s Officethat the “high-ranking cleric” in question was not Ilia II, Patriarch of Georgia’s Orthodox Church.

Following a trial, the Tbilisi City Court found Deacon Mamaladze guilty of plotting to murder Shorena Tetruashvili, the Patriarch’s assistant, as well as of purchase and storage of firearms, (Articles 18, 108, and 236 of the Criminal Code), and sentenced him to 9 years in prison.

The verdict was also upheld by higher instance courts before the Deacon’s lawyers decided to appeal to the ECtHR in January 2019 with the complaint that Article 6 (right to a fair trial) of the European Convention on Human Rights had been violated.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) found two violations of Giorgi Mamaladze’s right to a fair trial under Article 6 of the ECHR in November of 2022. In line with its ruling, the Court ordered Georgia to pay Mamaladze GEL 9,418 (USD 3,431) within 3 months of the ruling.