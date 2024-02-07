Joint Committees’ Hearing of Candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs

On February 7, the parliamentary committees held another round of discussions on the new government program “For the Construction of a European State” and a joint (and the last) hearing of the candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili. The committees present at the meeting were: Diaspora and Caucasus Issues; European Integration; and Foreign Affairs.

Ilia Darchiashvili expressed the government’s commitment to continuing Georgia’s progress towards European Union membership. He called Georgia’s attainment of candidate status for EU membership in 2023 a significant achievement, saying the plans are to begin accession negotiations this year. Darchiashvili underlined Georgia’s readiness to actively participate in the EU’s reform processes, both as a candidate country and as a future member state.

According to him, Georgia’s plans for EU integration include improving connectivity, especially in the Black Sea region, and prioritizing integration into the EU’s internal market. Strategic communication and countering disinformation remain key priorities to maintain high levels of popular support for European Union membership and to ensure awareness among Georgian citizens.

The minister-candidate noted that the government has approved a communication strategy, including measures to counter disinformation and raise awareness of European values and the benefits of membership. Darchiashvili also highlighted “Georgia’s progress toward NATO integration”, citing “tangible results” and continued Allied support “as reaffirmed in the Vilnius Summit Communiqué.”

Darchiashvili emphasized Georgia’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with European countries. Darchiashvili emphasized the ongoing cooperation with the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Nordic countries, noting Germany’s remarkable support for Georgia’s national goals. He also stressed the importance of deepening strategic cooperation with China, focusing on enhancing Georgia’s transit function and fostering broader economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

Darchiashvili also highlighted Georgia’s efforts to support its diaspora. He highlighted programs to support diaspora organizations, Sunday schools, and cultural centers, as well as increased scholarship initiatives and diaspora participation. Darchiashvili emphasized the role of cultural diplomacy in enhancing Georgia’s international presence, particularly following its EU candidate status, citing participation in events such as the “Europalia” festival and cultural projects abroad.

The Foreign Minister nominee emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to the country’s top priority: strengthening sovereignty and peacefully restoring territorial integrity. He highlighted efforts to de-escalate tensions and reconcile divided societies. Darchiashvili stressed the importance of tangible progress in the international negotiations in Geneva and reiterated Georgia’s cooperation with key stakeholders such as the United States and EU member states on these issues. He also noted international resolutions supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reaffirmed commitment to a policy of non-recognition, as well as to efforts towards reconciliation and international involvement in the process.

Darchiashvili highlighted Georgia’s balanced policy amid regional challenges and emphasized its role in facilitating communication between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He reiterated Georgia’s commitment to a neighborhood policy based on peace and stability, including the Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative.

He also stressed the importance of diversifying transport and energy corridors, particularly the “Middle Corridor,” and Georgia’s role as an energy hub, exemplified by strategic partnerships in green energy development. He highlighted Georgia’s increased transit capabilities and its emergence as a key player in the Black Sea region, and stressed the need for enhanced regional cooperation. Darchiashvili outlined efforts to deepen strategic political ties with Central Asia, Asia, and the Middle East, citing recent agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Republic of Korea.

Question and Answer Session

The representatives of the opposition were largely critical of the ministerial candidate’s speech. Their questions related to plans for de-occupation, Sino-Georgian relations and integration into the EU. The opposition representative asked why the minister had never visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion as a sign of solidarity.

Darchaishvili did not directly answer the question why he had not visited Ukraine for two years, but only emphasized Georgia’s support for the country through UN resolutions and government initiatives. Regarding de-occupation efforts, he reiterated the importance of the Geneva International Discussions and the policy of non-recognition. Regarding Sino-Georgian relations, he noted that relations with China should be intensified in order to properly develop and participate in the Middle Corridor project, which will be highly beneficial for the Georgian economy.

Ana Natsvlishvili, the MP from the opposition party “Lelo”, asked whether, when the strategic partnership with China was signed, the demand for non-recognition of the occupied territories was on the table, as was the Georgian side’s commitment to China’s one-state principle. Darchiashvili replied that China doesn’t recognize Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia in general.

Continuing this theme, Fridon Injia, MP from the political group of European Socialists, stated in his question that the Geneva International Discussions “show no results after 15 years” because the USA is not interested in full participation, as “the current status quo suits the interests of the states”. He suggested opening another platform with China, which “strongly supports and proclaims the unity of Georgia,” to achieve tangible results.

The leader of the party “Strategy Aghmashenebeli”, Giorgi Vashadze, inquired about Georgia’s low EaP index and asked: “Why have Ukraine, Moldova and even Armenia surpassed us in the Eastern Partnership index in such areas as the protection of human rights, democracy…?”. Darchiashvili replied that the EaP Index “has nothing in common with the EU” and isn’t a trustworthy document because it was written by experts and not by EU representatives. He noted that even the EaP Platform doesn’t take responsibility for what is written in the document.

Finally, some questions were asked about when voter registration and the opening of polling stations for the Georgian immigrants in various countries will begin, as well as the possibility of remote voting. Darchiashvili replied that the process will begin in coordination with the CEC and consulates in these countries, according to the regulation, “as it was done in the previous elections.” As for remote voting, he said that it is fraught with risks, so there is no such possibility now.

The candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Government program were endorsed by the committees present at the hearing.

