Parliamentary Committees Hold Another Joint Hearing of Candidates for Ministers

On February 6, the parliamentary committees held another round of discussions on the new government program “For the Construction of a European State” and a joint hearing of ministerial candidates. The committees present at the meeting were: Agrarian Issues, Environmental Protection and Natural Resources; Sectoral Economy and Economic Policy; Regional Policy and Self-Government; and Finance and Budget.

The committees heard the candidate for Minister of Environment and Agriculture Otar Shamugia, the candidate for Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, the candidate for Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze, and the candidate for Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili.

Notably, before the hearing began, Georgian Dream MP Nino Tsilosani asked the chairman of the joint committee meeting that if opposition MPs made any “defamatory or insulting” comments or questions, they would be asked to leave the room.

Levan Davitashvili, the candidate for Minister of Economy, highlighted the nation’s economic performance, with a 7% growth in 2023 and his positive expectations for the GDP growth in the coming years. He emphasized “record-breaking” exports and tourism revenues, alongside “historically low” unemployment rates. Davitashvili outlined government priorities of poverty reduction, employment promotion, and enhancing competitiveness through reforms, with a focus on strengthening ties with the European Union.

Davitashvili also spoke about ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Anaklia deep-water port project, with plans to select a private partner and begin construction in 2024; completion of railway modernization and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway projects in 2024 to improve freight transportation between Asia and Europe; development of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Batumi airports and construction of a new airport in Vaziani; and progress on the Black Sea submarine power cable project, including feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments.

Lasha Khutsishvili, candidate for Minister of Finance, emphasized the country’s focus on preparing its economy for EU membership. Highlighting recent economic achievements, including a 7% growth in 2023 and stable inflation rates, Khutsishvili underscored Georgia’s trajectory towards meeting EU standards, with per capita income projected to reach 45% of the EU median by 2024. According to him Georgia’s economy is characterized by robust economic growth, low inflation, manageable debt, and strong fiscal management, which position the country well for EU integration.

Irakli Karseladze, candidate for Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure, outlined the government’s infrastructure plans for 2024, focusing on road development and water supply projects. He highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Rikoti highway construction and high-speed highway projects in Kakheti, alongside the Kvesheti-Kobi project. Karseladze also mentioned upcoming projects like the Rustavi-Sadakhlo and Rustavi-Red bridges. He also emphasized the completion of over 400 km of international and domestic highways in 2024.

Additionally, he discussed efforts to provide uninterrupted water supply to all Georgian cities by 2025 and highlighted progress in kindergarten and school rehabilitation projects. He concluded with updates on sports infrastructure development, including preparations for the 2025 Winter Youth Olympics.

