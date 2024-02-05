ECHR Received 156 Applications Against Georgia in 2023

In 2023, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) received 156 new applications against Georgia, as disclosed by ECHR statistics released on February 2. This marks an increase from the 150 applications filed in 2022 and the 120 filed in 2021.

In terms of population size, the rate of new applications per 10,000 inhabitants reached 0.42, which is close to the European average of 0.41. In 2023, 23 applications were communicated to the Government of Georgia, compared to 21 in 2022 and 23 in 2021.

Of the 20 applications decided by judgment in 2023 (compared to 15 in 2022 and 17 in 2021), 17 judgments were delivered, each potentially covering several applications. Within these judgments, at least one violation of the European Convention of Human Rights was identified in 12 instances. Additionally, 99 applications were declared inadmissible or struck out in 2023, a notable decrease from 508 in 2022 and 110 in 2021.

At the end of 2023, there were 185 pending applications, an increase from 155 at the end of 2022 and a significant decrease from 524 at the end of 2021. The sharp decrease in pending applications since the end of 2021 is due to the fact that many of the applications, in particular those filed by Russia against Georgia after the 2008 war, were excluded from consideration by the Court in 2022 on grounds of inadmissibility (some of them were excluded even earlier, in 2010).

In August 2008, Georgia submitted an inter-State complaint against Russia to the ECHR. In retaliation, Russia filed approximately 3,300 individual complaints against Georgia in 2008, constituting a well-organized campaign. This strategy aimed to divert attention from Russia’s own transgressions and further burden the Court.

