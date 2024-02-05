Seven Arrested over Transnational Fraudulent Call Centers

On February 3, the Prosecutor’ Office arrested seven people, the members of the organized crime group, for setting up and organizing the fraudulent call centers. On February 4, the Tbilisi City Court remanded all seven individuals in custody.

In its statement, the Prosecutor’s Office says that in order to uncover transnational fraud call centers and people involved in their activity, large-scale actions were carried out on the territory of Georgia on July 18, 2023, and February 1, 2024, with the participation of relevant Swiss agencies and with the support of Eurojust, the EU agency for criminal justice cooperation. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, during these actions, in the capital city of Tbilisi, some fraudulent call centers, dozens of physical persons, their residences, cars and workplaces were searched.

The investigation revealed that the organized crime group’s activities included establishing companies in Georgia and then organizing the fraudulent call centers on their bases. The criminals created electronic trading platforms that gave the impression of legitimate investment companies and promised people profitable financial deals. In reality, they received and laundered large amounts of fraudulently obtained money.

In particular, the members of the organized crime group fraudulently obtained several million francs from Swiss citizens. The crime group members then transferred the money to their bank accounts and used it for various purposes, including the purchase of real estate.

The Prosecutor’s Office has frozen GEL 5 million (approximately $1,845,000) of the defendants’ assets, including real estate, so that they cannot further dispose of or conceal them.

Those arrested face charges of fraud and money laundering, which carry sentences of nine to twelve years in prison.

