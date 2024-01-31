Journalist Detained During Kekelidze Eviction Standoff Fined

On January 31, Tbilisi City Court Judge Nino Shcherbakovi imposed GEL 2,000 (approximately USD 750) fine on Gela Mtivlishvili, the founder and editor-in-chief of the Georgian news agency “Mtis Ambebi” [Mountain Stories]. Mtivlishvili was detained by police during the Kekelidze Street eviction standoff on January 23, Radio Liberty reported. Mtivlishvili was released on parole later that day.

“Although the court did not have any evidence except for the false and perjured testimony of the police, I did not expect any other decision from Judge Nino Shcherbakovi. She is known for such decisions. I disagree. I will appeal to the Court of Appeals and then to the European Court of Human Rights,” Mtivlishvili commented to RFE/RL–Georgian Service.

On January 23, a dramatic eviction on Kekelidze Street in Tbilisi turned into a tense standoff between authorities, the evicted family and a group of protesters.

In total twenty people were arrested. Two people, Giorgi Khasaia and Akaki Chikobava, were charged under the Criminal Code of Georgia for damaging the car of the National Bureau of Investigation and were later sentenced to pre-trial detention. Another 18 people were arrested on administrative charges for allegedly disobeying lawful police orders and disturbing public order. The police assault of journalists was reported, and condemned by the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics.

