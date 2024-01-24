National Bureau of Enforcement Postpones One More Family Eviction

Following the dramatic eviction of a family from Kekelidze Street in Tbilisi on January 23, the National Bureau of Enforcement has decided to postpone the eviction of another family scheduled for today, January 24, the agency confirmed its decision to Civil.ge.

“Since the family is socially vulnerable and also two minors live in this family, the Bureau gives the parties additional time, several months, to negotiate and settle,” – the agency told Civil.ge, adding that it will also be involved in the matter to resolve the issue.

The eviction was scheduled to begin at 11:00 local time. In anticipation of this, dozens of civil society activists and citizens, as well as media representatives, were mobilized around the house on Tsotne Dadiani Street in the early hours of 24 January. Their plan was to stage a standoff and resistance in case the Enforcement Bureau arrived to support and prevent the eviction.

Following yesterday’s case that resulted in public protest over the eviction, the Social Justice Center (SJC), a local watchdog, called on the Government “to immediately suspend the scheduled evictions this week and in general for the winter period”

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has also expressed her disapproval of the fact of eviction of families in winter, stressing that “evicting people in winter and in snowy conditions, damaging their property, insulting their dignity and promoting usurers is unacceptable”.

