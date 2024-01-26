Eight Defendants Fined in Kekelidze Street Eviction Standoff Case

On January 26, eight people arrested on administrative charges during the Kekelidze Street eviction standoff with the authorities were each fined GEL 2000 (around USD 750), the Social Justice Center, which defended seven of the eight defendants in court, confirmed to Civil.ge. According to the same information, the eighth person fined was defended in court by the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association.

On January 23, a dramatic eviction on Kekelidze Street in Tbilisi turned into a tense standoff between authorities, the evicted family and a group of protesters. Officers from the National Bureau of Enforcement arrived in the morning to carry out the eviction, but were met with fierce resistance from the apartment’s residents and supporters.

Two people, Giorgi Khasaia and Akaki Chikobava, were charged under the Criminal Code of Georgia for damaging the car of the National Bureau of Investigation and were later sentenced to pre-trial detention. Another 18 people were arrested on administrative charges for allegedly disobeying lawful police orders and disturbing public order.

To be updated…

Also Read: