Imedi TV: PM Garibashvii, GD Chair Kobakhidze to Switch Places

The ruling party’s mouthpiece TV “Imedi” announces an expected swap of posts between GD party leader Irakli Kobakhidze and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in the coming days. The “Imedi TV” said on January 29 that according to its “exclusive information” Georgian Dream plans to reshuffle the Cabinet of Ministers.

Following the changes Kobakhidze will also hold the position of political secretary. According to Imedi, the changes were approved at the January 24 meeting of the Political Council.

After the return of the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, the nomination of the next Prime Minister is his prerogative as that of the Honorary Chairman, according to the new amendments to the statute of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The Georgian Dream announced it will hold a Party Congress on February 1.

On December 30, Bidzina Ivanishvili officially returned to politics for the third time, becoming “honorary chairman” of the “Georgian Dream” party. Speaking at the GD party congress, Ivanishvili said that the reason for his return was “to protect the excessively strong team from human temptation.”