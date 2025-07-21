Batumelebi Alleges Pressure as Authorities Seize Outlet’s Bank Accounts

Georgia’s Revenue Service seized online media outlet Batumelebi/Netgazeti’s bank accounts on July 17 through an incasso order, officially citing the collection of outstanding tax debt. However, the outlet claims this is an “attempt to shut down the media organization.”

“This means the National Bureau of Enforcement could begin selling off Batumelebi’s assets, including technical equipment and its office,” Batumelebi said on July 21, noting that the bank levy comes just a week before a court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case of Mzia Amaghlobeli, the outlet’s founder, who faces four to seven years in prison for slapping Batumi police chief Irakli Dgebuadze in the face.

“The seizure and the other actions planned for the coming days appear aimed at breaking her personally and, ultimately, destroying the media organization she founded,” the outlet added.

As of now, the debt totals GEL 47,000 (about USD 17,300), down from GEL 136,000 (about USD 50,200) earlier in July, when the Revenue Service informed Batumelebi it had to cover the tax debt within five days, warning that failure would result in account seizure via incasso order. In addition to the principal amount, the debt includes GEL 126,000 (about USD 46,500) in accrued interest and GEL 109,000 (about USD 40,200) in penalties.

Batumelebi, which appealed the seizure warning to the Revenue Service requesting a repayment plan but was denied, says its debt was formally acknowledged and has been paid off in regular installments. The outlet calls the threat of seizure a “telling example” of selective pressure, noting that pro-government TV stations Imedi and Rustavi 2 owe far larger sums – GEL 17 million (about USD 6.27 million) and GEL 25 million (about USD 9.23 million), respectively – to the state budget.

The targeting of Batumelebi comes amid an intensified crackdown on critical media in the country, including the adoption of several laws restricting foreign funding sources for media outlets.

Two other media outlets – Radio Tbilisi and Trialeti TV – said in late June that their accounts were also seized by authorities through debt levying, which they allege was a politically motivated move against critical broadcasters.

