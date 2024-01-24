Discontent in Occupied Abkhazia over Fuel Crisis

On January 24, the so-called “fuel association” of Abkhazia, which includes about 40 local companies, held a rally (branded as a community meeting in announcements) in Sokhumi. The rally was prompted by the fuel crisis in the occupied region, caused by the Russian government’s decision on December 16, 2023 to grant Kremlin-controlled Rosneft the exclusive right to export fuel to the occupied Abkhazia, as well as occupied Tskhinvali region.

Because of this decision, most gas and petrol stations in occupied Abkhazia are either closed or unable to function properly due to a lack of fuel. Fuel companies in occupied Abkhazia see the Russian government’s decision as a threat of monopolization, and refuse to sign exclusive contracts with Rosneft.

It is noteworthy that the text of the alleged decision of the Russian government has not been published, as it is “for official use only”.

As a result of the new policy of the Russian government, since December 21, 2023, the quantities of fuel “already purchased and declared” have also been stopped at the “customs checkpoint” on the Abkhaz section of the Russian-Georgian border in Psou, thus aggravating the crisis.

On January 23, the de-facto “energy minister” of the occupied Abkhazia announced that “the government of the Russian Federation government has amended the December 16 decision”, which will allow “in the immediate future” to bring in the occupied region those volumes of petroleum products that have passed customs clearance. However, the so-called fuel association of Abkhazia, reportedly said that the measure was not enough, as it did not solve the larger problem of the new restrictions.

“The essence of these restrictions, as we know, is a single supplier with exclusive rights, which we do not agree with,” Adamyr Gabunia, head of the leading fuel company in occupied Abkhazia, was quoted by the media as saying. He also stressed that the amount of fuel, which the company will be able to bring in thanks to today’s decision, will be enough for mere two or three weeks.

The article may be updated…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)