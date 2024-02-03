Two Sentenced in Kekelidze Eviction Case Released

On February 3, the Tbilisi City Court released Giorgi Khasaia and Akaki Chikobava on bail of GEL 3,000 [approximately USD 1125] each. They had previously been sentenced to pre-trial detention for damaging a car belonging to the National Enforcement Bureau during the Kekelidze Street eviction.

On February 2, the Tbilisi Court of Appeals had remanded both Khasaia and Chikobava in custody. However, on February 3, the Prosecutor’s Office petitioned the Tbilisi City Court to change their detention to bail of GEL 5,000 for each. While Khasaia requested a lower bail of GEL 2,000, the Court ultimately determined GEL 3,000 for each individual.

Khasaia and Chikobava were charged under Article 187, Part 2, Subsection “c” of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which provides for the punishment of a group for damaging or destroying another person’s property, resulting in substantial damage.

