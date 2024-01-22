SSSG Investigates Bomb Threat Hoax, Traces Origin Abroad

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported that on January 21 it received a call about the possible planting of explosive devices at various locations, including schools, universities and shopping centers, in the city of Batumi. However, no explosives were found after anti-terrorist units of the SSSG and the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted special operations at the locations.

The Security Service reports that according to the analysis of the operational data received so far, the false alarm was sent from outside the country. The mobile phone number of a minor Georgian citizen was deliberately used to send the messages.

“A criminal investigation is underway into the false reporting of terrorism. As part of the ongoing operational and investigative efforts to identify the originator of the messages, partner country authorities have been requested for assistance,” – reports SSSG.

In addition, the Georgian Security Service informs the public that earlier false reports of a terrorist attack on a shopping mall in the capital city “Galleria Tbilisi” were received from abroad on December 30, 2023 and January 17 of this year. According to the service, these reports are linked to international online games involving minors from various countries, including Georgia. The instigators of these messages have been identified as a specific group of individuals residing abroad.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)