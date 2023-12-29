Gagloev Announces Plans to Produce UAVs in Occupied Tskhinvali

The de- facto authorities are planning to establish the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the occupied Tskhinvali region, the de-fact leader of the occupied region, Alan Gagloev announced at this year’s last press conference on December 28, answering a question that mentioned that “Georgia has established its own production of UAVs”. According to Gagloev, their UAVs will be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Gagloev also noted that the first group of specialists is currently completing courses in drone control and assembly in Russia, and when they return in the occupied Tskhinvali region, “they will be able to teach how to work with drones.”

Based on the experience of Russia’s war in Ukraine, “where various types of UAVs are successfully used, we realize that it is necessary to strengthen our armed forces with unmanned aviation, and we will definitely do it,” Gagloev added.

