Russian-Ukrainian War Impacts Georgian General Education System: Report Highlights Challenges and Opportunities

An extensive research titled “The Dynamics of the Development of Russian-Language Education in Georgia in the Context of the Russian-Ukrainian War,” carried out by the Centre for Civil Integration and Inter-Ethnic Relations (CCIIR) with the support of the Open Society Georgia Foundation, comprehensively examines the shifts in Georgia’s general education system. The study delves into the transformation of Russian and Ukrainian-language general education in Georgia amidst the Russian-Ukrainian war.

It examines changes in institutional maps and demographics from 2020 onwards, exploring educational opportunities for Russian-speaking immigrants and the alternatives they use outside the Georgian national system. It also assesses the challenges faced by Russian-speaking schools in adapting to the Georgian mainstream education system and examines the responsiveness of the system. Finally, the study reflects on the expectations, perceptions and attitudes of immigrant students and parents towards general education in Georgia, providing a holistic view of the dynamic landscape shaped by geopolitical events and immigration trends.

According to the research, the influx of foreign students in the Georgian education system has soared since 2016, reaching 10,934 in the 2022-2023 academic year, compared to 5044 in 2016-2017. The specific share of foreign students/students without citizenship has also risen from 0.9% to 1.7%. According to the study, there has been a decrease in the number of foreign students in Georgia, with the notable exception of Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian citizens, whose numbers have risen.

Moreover, specifically focusing on Russian-language education opportunities, the study reveals a reduction of Russian-language schools or sectors in the 2022-2023 academic year by 13 entities, primarily in Tbilisi, Rustavi, and Batumi, cities with high immigrant concentrations.

In response to challenges faced by Russian-speaking immigrants in accessing education, the report highlights the emergence of “family schools” and “educational centers” operating outside the mainstream Georgian system. These alternative institutions offer diverse programs, varying in size, infrastructure, curriculum focus, tuition fees and ways of affiliation with the educational system of the Russian Federation.

In this context, the report highlights the necessity to integrate unauthorized Russian-language schools into the Georgian educational framework, accompanied by the formulation of the comprehensive monitoring. This includes the establishment of specific requirements and standards for institutions engaged in educational activities, ensuring their alignment with the Georgian national education system. This would also serve to prevent the presence of anti-state or nationalist programs on the territory of Georgia.

The study also highlights challenges in Russian-language schools, including adapting to Georgian educational innovations and teaching the mother tongue effectively. Tensions between students of different ethnic groups, particularly Russians and Ukrainians, are noted, exacerbated by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In terms of parental involvement, the research suggests that parents of migrant pupils are more involved in school life, driven by a desire to facilitate their children’s adaptation, different cultural experiences, a high sense of responsibility and higher expectations.

The report concludes with a series of recommendations. It underlines the need for systematic improvement in the teaching of Georgian as a second language and advocates a nuanced examination of the challenges faced by Russian-language schools.

