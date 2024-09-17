Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Russia-Ukraine War

Another Georgian fighter, deputy chief of the Georgian Warriors-Special Unit, Giorgi Roinishvili was killed in Kursk, Russia, while fighting on the Ukrainian side, the Unit reported on September 17. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed this to Civil.ge. Three other fighters of the Unit were wounded.

Giorgi Roinishvili; Photo: Georgian Warriors-Special Unit

The latest casualty brings to 57 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

