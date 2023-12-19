German Minister of Interior Visits Tbilisi

On December 18, the German Minister of Interior and Community, Nancy Feaser accompanied by a delegation arrived in Georgia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported. As part of the official working visit, Nancy Feaser met on December 19 with the Georgian Minister of Interior, Vakhtang Gomelauri. The meeting was marked by the signing of an Agreement on Migration and Mobility between the Government of Georgia and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“The Agreement aims to bolster collaboration between Georgia and the Federal Republic of Germany in the field of labor migration and education, with an emphasis on enhancing educational and internship initiatives for Georgian students and researchers,” – reads the Georgian MIA press release. The agreement also aims “to intensify efforts against illegal migration, which includes strengthening cooperation on the readmission and reintegration of Georgian citizens of who have violated visa-free travel regulations.”

According to the Georgian Ministry of Interior, the discussion also focused on the future prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against illegal migration and organized crime.

During the meeting, the Georgian Minister of Interior emphasized the importance of Germany’s decision to include Georgia in the list of safe countries of origin, noting that the decision “serves as a validation of Georgia’s democratic governance and attests to the effective protection of human rights by the state institutions of Georgia.”

On December 15, the German Parliament passed a legislative act, recognizing Georgia as a safe country of origin. The move is aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum applications and facilitating faster deportations for those who are rejected. The Germany Ministry of Interior defines safe countries of origin as those where there is generally no fear of state prosecution and where the state protects its citizens.

According to the Georgian MIA, “the German side acknowledged successful implementation by Georgia of the Readmission Agreement with the European Union.” The German Minister also positively assessed the measures taken by Georgia to respond to the challenges of visa-free travel with the EU. At the end of the meeting, “both parties expressed their optimism for increased cooperation in the future”, underpinned by the signed agreement.

After the meeting, the ministers held a joint press conference, where the details of the signed agreement were clarified.

Speaking to journalists, Interior Minister Gomelauri once again congratulated Georgia on the granting of the EU candidate status, and emphasized Germany’s role in the European Council’s decision. “I would like to emphasize that there was great support from the German side, and we always feel it,” – said Gomelauri. He clarified some details of the signed agreement. Gomelauri noted that the Agreement on Migration and Mobility will create more legal opportunities for Georgian citizens to find a job in Germany. According to him, the project of the agreement includes provisions on reduction of illegal migration, cooperation in the field of circular labor migration and exchange of experience in the field of education”, – Gomelauri noted.

German Interior Minister Feaser also congratulated Georgia on being granted EU candidate status. “Germany has actively supported it, congratulations,” – said Feaser. She also spoke about the importance of the signed agreement: “It is very important that Georgia has been granted the status of a safe country of origin,” stressing that a very close partnership cooperation, limiting illegal migration and targeted employment and education, training of specialists and workers are important issues in the relations of the two countries. She also added that the information campaign for Georgian citizens will be carried out, as a result of which they will be aware that the chances of receiving asylum in Germany are low. However, she also added that the process of attracting workers and specialists will continue.

On December 19, Interior Minister Feaser also met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Source: garibashvili.ge

According to the press release of the Government Administration, the discussions focused on the relations between Germany and Georgia, and the perspectives of cooperation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized Germany’s role in the European Commission’s decision to grant Georgia the status of an EU candidate country and expressed special thanks to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The talks focused on the importance of Agreement on Migration and Mobility. It was noted that the “agreement aims to bolster cooperation in the field of labor migration and education between Georgia and the Federal Republic of Germany,” – says the press release.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the German law enforcement agencies. It was emphasized that the current cooperation between the two countries is based on the international agreements, the principles of partnership and mutual trust.

From the German side the Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Georgia Tanja Hutt, the Special Commissioner of the Federal Government of Germany for Migration Joachim Stamp and the Head of the Executive Directorate for Planning and Communication Bastian Fleig took part in the meeting. The Georgian side was represented by the Minister of Interior Vakhtang Gomelauri and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia in Germany Levan Izoria.

More to follow…

Also Read: