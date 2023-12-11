FM Darchiashvili Visits Brussels

Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili began bilateral meetings as part of his visit to Brussels. On December 11, he met with Simon Mordue, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council and Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General – Directorate-General Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations (NEAR).

At the meeting with Simon Mordue, parties discussed the enlargement agenda and the expected decision of the European Council in this regard. According to the MFA press release, the Minister provided the diplomatic advisor with comprehensive information “on the successful reform agenda implemented by Georgia, including the Action Plan for the Implementation of the European Commission’s Recommendations”.

During the meeting it was noted that the country deserves to be granted the candidate status and the hope was expressed that the European Council will take a decision that will lead Georgia to the next stage in the process of accession to the European Union.

According to the MFA, the parties also discussed the format of the “Eastern Partnership” and its further development and expressed the hope that a fruitful discussion on this issue will be held within the ministerial framework on the basis of the interests and aspirations of the participating countries.

The parties also reviewed the current situation in the occupied regions of Georgia. The Georgian side thanked the European Union for its support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, for its involvement in the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict and for its contribution to the process of ensuring security on the ground.

Held a very insightful meeting with @EuMordue. We exchanged information on 🇬🇪's commitment to implement EU recommendations. 🇬🇪 is demonstrating progress that has been recognized by our partners and supported by the Council of the EU. Very much looking forward to yet another… pic.twitter.com/72ICJ1acVX — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) December 11, 2023

Foreign Minister Darchiashvili also met with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General – Directorate-General Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations (NEAR). According to the MFA, the parties positively assessed the ongoing intensive consultations with the Georgian authorities and the European Commission. Ilia Darchiashvili briefed the Director General on the implementation of the nine conditions set by EC and noted the progress made by the Government in this short period of time.

More to follow …

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)