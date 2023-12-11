Foreign Ministers on EU Enlargement and Georgia’s EU Candidacy

On December 11, EU foreign ministers, chaired by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, met in Brussels for an exchange of views on the Eastern Partnership with their counterparts from five of the six EaP countries, including Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili. Before the meeting began, the ministers made door step remarks with journalists, commenting on the enlargement process and Georgia’s EU candidacy prospects.

According to HR/VP Josep Borrell, the good news is that Georgia is making progress towards EU membership and “is doing well.” According to him, so far all the analyses of the European Commission have been very positive, and he called on Georgia to continue moving in this way.

Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said he hopes that Georgia will be granted the candidate status this week. According to him, “it is clear that not only the people want to join the European Union… but the government also signals a very clear intention.” He reiterated support to help Georgia on the path of reforms.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there is a large group of countries that are part of the enlargement process and it’s important for all of them to succeed with a merit-based approach. He stressed it was Ukraine that brought the European Union out of its “enlargement coma” noting that two years ago neither Ukraine nor Georgia could even get a European perspective. that Kuleba noted that it had previously seemed impossible to discuss enlargement, including Ukraine and Georgia, in Brussels. He warned that losing the current momentum, which Ukraine played a key role in initiating two years ago, would be a major historical mistake for the European Union.

According to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, Estonia supports the enlargement processes, as well as the granting of the candidate status to Georgia. The Minister hopes that the historic window of opportunity for enlargement will be used and that no one will block it.

According to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Georgia has the support of Lithuania on the path of European integration. He emphasized that the future of the Eastern Partnership will depend on the decisions taken on Friday, noting that many countries will be closer to Europe than ever before, and Georgia is one of them.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský reiterated support for Georgia’s accession to the European Union noting that there is a list of certain working conditions that need to be met and fulfilled.

