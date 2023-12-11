The Largest Opposition Party Continues to Bleed Members

Large numbers of party members continue to leave the ranks of the UNM. At a special briefing on December 10, Tbilisi UNM members announced that the chairs of 15 district organizations of Tbilisi and about 300 members have already left the party.

Ana Gogoladze, the deputy chair of the United National Movement faction in Tbilisi Sakrebulo and Bacho Dolidze, the former organizing secretary of the UNM are among those who have left. According to Gogoladze, she made the decision to leave because at this stage her vision on methods of struggle and ways of managing the party differed from those of the current leadership of the United National Movement. Bacho Dolidze stated: “We all see the results of informal rule in the National Movement party … I am leaving the National Movement because it is time for a new movement. A new platform will be created from which a new, different and clean politics will be possible.”

Davit Lagvilava, the leader of the Saburtalo district organization, cited internal problems within the United National Movement, including clannishness, closed doors, informal rule and alleged persecution of individuals with dissenting and critical opinions. “We believe that today the “National Movement” is no longer an effective weapon to defeat the current Russian regime” he said.

Lagvilava announced their intention to join a new party soon to be founded by Nika Melia, stating: “From this party we will continue the fight with dignity and truth”.

In parallel, in Kutaisi, seven deputies of Sakrebulo and hundreds of party members declare that they leave the mandate of the party. The deputies leave the party, but not the mandate of Sakrebulo. Former UNM members say that they will continue the political struggle along with Nika Melia and that the reason is the new leadership of the party, “because the current leader has aggravated the crisis in the party”.

