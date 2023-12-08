Georgian Public Defender Visits Kyiv 

On December 7, the Georgian Public Defender Levan Ioseliani, who is visiting Kyiv, met with the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko, the press service of the Georgian Public Defender reported. The discussions centered around matters of cooperation between the two countries in the protection of human rights and common challenges.

According to the reported information, Levan Ioseliani also participated in the high-level international human rights conference “Freedom or Fear,” dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. During the conference, the participants received a welcome video from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović, and the Public Defender of Croatia, Tena Šimonović .

The meeting addressed several issues, including the ongoing war in the Ukraine; the challenges of rebuilding the country during war and after victory; the prospects of fighting for the future on the basis of the historical past; the future infrastructural development of the returned territories; justice, including documentation of crimes and accountability, and the need to provide effective security guarantees based on the rule of law.

As reported, the representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, ministers and prime ministers, heads of international organizations, heads of diplomatic missions in Ukraine, and the public defenders of the European countries took part in the conference and presented reports.

