News
Georgia Parliament Appoints Levan Ioseliani as Public Defender
Levan Ioseliani has been appointed as Georgia’s next Public Defender, with 96 MPs present at the session voting in favour of his candidacy. A minimum of 90 votes were required to secure the position.
As part of the decision, the Chairman of the Parliament announced that Ioseliani’s powers as an MP will be terminated as soon as the resolution is adopted.
Also Read:
- 22/12/2022 – Parliament Fails to Elect Public Defender
- 20/12/2022 – Georgian Dream, Opposition, Fail to Agree on Joint Candidate for Public Defender
- 28/10/2022- New Public Defender Must be Free of Political Influence, urges Council of Religions, Minorities
- 21/10/2022 – Georgian Dream Chairperson Talks Selecting Public Defender while Criticizing Lomjaria
- 06/10/2022 – Civil Society Weighs in on Public Defender Selection Process
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)