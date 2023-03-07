Endangered Media Outlet
News

Georgia Parliament Appoints Levan Ioseliani as Public Defender

07/03/2023 - 16:46
Levan Ioseliani has been appointed as Georgia’s next Public Defender, with 96 MPs present at the session voting in favour of his candidacy. A minimum of 90 votes were required to secure the position.

As part of the decision, the Chairman of the Parliament announced that Ioseliani’s powers as an MP will be terminated as soon as the resolution is adopted.

Tags
07/03/2023 - 16:46
