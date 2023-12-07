The Daily Beat: 6 December

President Salome Zurabishvili continues her pro-EU meetings with society representatives, including youth, students, scientists, and businessmen, which increasingly resembles an election campaign. Now, the ruling party representatives are almost sure that the President will resign somewhere in August-September and participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Members of the United National Movement continue to leave the party, allegedly siding with ousted UNM chairman Nika Melia. Today, 10 out of 11 UNM Khobi Council members departed the party, with some others joining them from Khobi’s party office. As tensions with current party leadership soar, former UNM chair Nika Melia is expected to leave the UNM and establish a separate political movement.

While in Brussels, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana. The parties discussed NATO-Georgia relations, regional developments, and future cooperation. Speaker Papuashvili thanked the NATO Deputy Secretary for Georgia’s support and pledged to continue progressing on the Euro-Atlantic path.

According to the new “law on the naming of geographical sites” adopted by the de facto legislator of Russia-occupied Tskhinvali region, the opinion of the local population will be considered when renaming a specific location. Representatives of occupied South Ossetia’s de facto parliament claimed that these legislative amendments were prompted by the dissatisfaction of the local population with the geographical names assigned to their villages.

The State Security Service reported about the release of Khvicha Korinteli, a Georgian citizen who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation troops near the Tskhinvali occupation line. According to the State Security Service, the EUMM emergency hotline and “other instruments at the disposal of the central government” were activated to secure Korinteli’s release from illegal detention.

Following a five-day strike, Chiatura miners reportedly reached an agreement with Georgian Manganese. During a Facebook Live, one miner claimed that the company agreed to the miners’ request for a 12-hour shift for Darkveti mine workers. Georgian Manganese has confirmed to Civil.ge that the company has met all the demands.