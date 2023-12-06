Georgian Citizen Released by Russian Occupation Forces

Khvicha Korinteli, a Georgian citizen who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces in the occupied territory near the village of Adzvi in the Gori municipality, has been released, the State Security Service of Georgia reported on December 5.

According to the SSSG, the emergency hotline and “other instruments at the disposal of the central government” were activated to secure Korinteli’s release from illegal detention.

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories,” the SSSG said, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power.”

