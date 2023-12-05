PM Garibashvili Meets US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

On December 5, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Joshua Huck who is on a visit to Georgia.

According to the government administration press release, the parties “reviewed the agenda of the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States of America, and discussed the steps to strengthen and deepen the existing cooperation in various fields.”

The positive recommendation of the European Commission to grant Georgia the status of an EU candidate country was noted. PM Garibashvili said that the country expects a positive decision of the European Council on Georgia’s EU candidacy noting that “EU integration is one of the main priorities of the foreign policy of the Georgian government.”

The parties also exchanged views on the issues of regional stability. “The Prime Minister stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of conflicts and the joint efforts against the backdrop of global challenges,” – reads the press release.

In addition, the meeting focused on the security and humanitarian conditions in the occupied territories of Georgia. The head of the government thanked Joshua Huck for the support of the U.S. for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, as well as for support of Georgia’s European integration path.

According to the information, the U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, the Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and the Head of the Government Administration Revaz Javelidze also attended the meeting.

“Deputy Assistant Secretary Josh Huck and Ambassador Dunnigan had a productive meeting with PM Irakli Garibashvili and FM Ilia Darchiashvili and discussed United States’ continued support for the U.S-Georgia strategic partnership and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic trajectory,” – the US Embassy tweeted.

