Gali District De-Facto Head Announces Preparation of New Space for Gali IPRM Talks

On November 26, Konstantin Pilia, the de-facto head of the administration of the predominantly Georgian-populated Gali district of occupied Abkhazia, said said that preparations were underway for a new space for the Gali Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism/IPRM meetings, dysfunctional since 2018.

According to him, a space is currently in preparation ‘just beyond the Enguri river bridge… not reaching our checkpoint”. This designated area featuring a “conference hall”, is intended to host IPRM meetings, and the goal is to conduct them without entry of Georgian representatives into the occupied territory.

According to Pilia, a major obstacle to restoring the Gali IPRM format has been a “disagreement over travel requirements.” He said that the Georgian side insisted that only internal Georgian identity cards be allowed to enter occupied Abkhazia, where the meetings were taking place, whereas the de-facto authorities maintained that Georgians had to cross the occupation line with foreign passports.

Pilia said the de-facto authorities were in favor of “equal” dialogue. According to him, “there are forces in Georgia that understand that they must turn this page”. He added that the Georgian government “is sending signals that it doesn’t want to open a second front, doesn’t want to be against Russia”. He also stressed that Georgia has a “very, very serious Western-funded opposition that reacts immediately to even the smallest developments”, recalling the incident with the Russian tourist ship’s visit to Batumi and the protests that followed.

“Our main focus is to demonstrate good neighborliness and we are ready for dialogue on equal terms. The signal has been sent, now we are waiting for a response,” Pilia said.

Earlier in October this year, Irakli Tuzhba, de-facto deputy foreign minister of the occupied Abkhazia said that the de-facto authorities prepared “another package of proposals to unfreeze the IPRM format,” expressing “hope” that these proposals “will receive a proper response from Georgia and we will be able to start working in this format.”

“We believe that this is a fairly important format, part of the Geneva process, the so-called local security mechanism. In 2021, we made official proposals, which we conveyed to our Georgian colleagues through UN representatives,” Tuzhba added.

Civil.ge addressed the relevant Georgian authorities, including the State Security Service of Georgia, for a comment which will be added to this news.

The last meeting, 57th IPRM, was suspended in Gali in 2018 after Russian and Abkhaz participants left the meeting over their disagreement with Georgian representatives, who wanted the case of Giga Otkhozoria, allegedly murderer by Rashid Kanji-Ogli, an Abkhaz officer, to be on the agenda.

IPRM Gali had been suspended several times since 2010. The longest such pause started in 2012, when Sokhumi pronounced the then-head of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) as an “undesirable person on the Abkhaz territory.” Despite a new head being appointed at EUMM in 2013, the IPRM meetings did not resume until 2016.

The IPRMs format was established under the Geneva International Discussions to address the security concerns and developments on the ground on a regular basis and involves officials from Tbilisi on the one hand and representatives of Tskhinvali and Sokhumi authorities on the other in two, separate meetings, as well as representatives of the Russian border troops.

