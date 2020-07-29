Abkhaz Leader Completes Cabinet, Makes Other Key Appointments

Aslan Bzhania, leader of Moscow-backed Abkhazia, has completed the cabinet formation process roughly three months after assuming his post. Bzhania also made several other key appointments.

Abkhaz leader’s latest appointment is Sergei Shamba, the region’s former long-time foreign minister and ex-prime minister, who will now lead the security council.

Earlier, on July 22, Bzhania appointed Russian-born Sergey Pustovalov as the region’s new vice-premier minister. Pustovalov, who spent more than a dozen years in the system of Soviet and Russian Armed Forces, reportedly moved to Abkhazia in 2004 after assuming the post of assistant to the defense minister.

Other cabinet appointments include:

the foreign minister – Daur Kove, 41, who served the post since 2016 (appointed on July 15);

the justice minister – Anri Bartsits, 30 (appointed on July 6);

the minister of education and language policy – Inal Gablia, now 29 (appointed on June 19);

the minister of agriculture – Beslan Jopua, first vice-premier (appointed on June 19);

the minister of culture – Gudisa Agrba, now 36, (appointed on June 5);

On July 21, Bzhania appointed Alkhas Chitanava as the acting head of Sokhumi district.

Presenting New District Head in Gali

On July 24, Bzhania presented Konstantin Pilia, newly-tapped head of ethnic Georgian majority Gali district, to Gali Georgians.

“We are interested in ensuring law and order in the area, in full respect of the rights of Gali district residents,” Abkhaz leader told the audience.

Bzhania also voiced his intention to open his presidential reception office in the district. “You can be sure that your region will not remain without attention from the head of state,” he noted.

On his part, Pilia highlighted the need for integration of Gali residents and students and the prospects for the latter’s development.

