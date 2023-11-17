European Commissioner for Energy Visits Georgia

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson visited Georgia on November 16-17 to participate in the first meeting of the High-Level Energy Dialogue with representatives of the Ministry of Economy. She has also held meetings with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, the Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and the Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on November 16. Discussions centered on the European Commission’s favorable recommendation for Georgia’s candidate status in the EU. Garibashvili emphasized the decision’s historic significance, anticipating a final positive decision by EU leaders in December.

The meeting highlighted the importance of initiating a High-level Energy Dialogue between the EU and Georgia, which is crucial at this stage of the EU’s enlargement considerations. Mr. Garibashvili thanked Commissioner Simson for her support.

The parties discussed energy cooperation between Georgia and the EU, emphasizing Georgia’s role in enhancing European energy security. Garibashvili reiterated Georgia’s readiness to strengthen Europe’s energy security through its transit potential and green energy production.

Discussions covered major global energy projects involving Georgia, with a focus on the EU-South Caucasus Black Sea cable project. Georgia’s potential as a hub for hydropower and renewable energy resources was highlighted, emphasizing its ability to supply excess renewable energy to neighboring countries. In addition, both sides stressed the importance of deepening cooperation with the European Union in the development of green energy.

The @EU_Commission recognises the genuine EU aspiration of Georgian people & it’s now for 🇬🇪 to set the pace of reforms needed. Our cooperation is encouraging. I thank Prime Minister @GharibashviliGe for the commitment to join our #COP28 pledge on #renewables & #energyefficiency. pic.twitter.com/zyQUYfcu0q — Kadri Simson (@KadriSimson) November 16, 2023

Meeting with the Foreign Minister

On November 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili met with the EU Commissioner. During the meeting, the parties focused on Georgia’s path to European integration, discussing the European Commission’s recommendation for the country’s candidate status.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides praised Georgia’s collaboration with the EU in energy matters, highlighting Georgia’s role in securing Europe’s energy. The meeting delved into global energy projects involving Georgia, notably emphasizing the significance of the Black Sea submarine cable project.

High-Level Energy Dialogue

In addition to the Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, the first High-Level Energy Dialogue was attended by the European Commission representatives, EU Ambassador to Georgia, the head of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission and the officials from the Ministry of Economy and the Sustainable Economic Development.

The parties noted that the dialogue marks a pivotal moment for Georgia amid its pursuit of EU candidate status. Davitashvili expressed gratitude to Commissioner Simson for supporting Georgia’s integration, emphasizing its significance both politically and in energy and sustainable development realms.

Highlighting shared values and regional importance, Davitashvili emphasized Georgia’s readiness to align with the EU’s ambitious energy objectives, citing the country’s strategic location and abundant energy resources.

The meeting focused on strengthening EU-Georgia cooperation in the field of energy, connectivity, ongoing energy sector reforms, efficiency and development of renewable energy. The Black Sea Submarine Cable project was a key point of discussion. Davitashvili underlined the cable’s role in enhancing energy security and facilitating renewable energy exchanges, paving the way for a more sustainable regional energy future.

Gamarjoba, Georgia🇬🇪!



One week ago, the @EU_Commission recommended to grant #Georgia the status of candidate to join the #EU.



Today, we held the first EU🇪🇺-🇬🇪Georgia High-Level Energy Dialogue, to enhance even further our good co-operation in the #energy sector. pic.twitter.com/SwiIF8Kz52 — Kadri Simson (@KadriSimson) November 16, 2023

As part of the Commissioner’s visit, Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili and Kadri Simson also visited the Kartli Wind Power Plant.