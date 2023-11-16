GNERC Chairman: Abkhazia receives electricity from Russia, and they’re responsible for paying for it

On November 16, at the second International Conference on Competition Policy and Consumer rights, the Chairman of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) Davit Narmania told journalists that “Abkhazia receives electricity from Russia, and they’re responsible for paying for it”.

“The only obligation from the 1990s is the 40-60 ratio of electricity generated by EnguriHES, which is being implemented. The Georgian side has no other obligations in this regard,” said Davit Narmania.

Asked whether Georgia would step in if occupied Abkhazia failed to pay, Narmania noted: “We have no obligation in this regard. I have no other additional information. Normally, no.”

The day before, the de facto Minister of Economy of occupied Abkhazia Christina Ozgan noted a “difficult situation in the energy sector” developing in Abkhazia. According to her, in the fourth quarter of this year Abkhazia faced a shortage of electricity.

“The most important thing to note is that no one will maintain the energy system of Abkhazia except us. We have to understand that electricity is a commodity that has to be paid for. It will not be possible to solve the problem indefinitely only with social assistance from Russia,” she emphasized.

