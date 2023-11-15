OSCE PA President Meets Parliament Speaker

On November 15, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, met the newly appointed President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), Pia Kauma, the Georgian Parliament reported.

During the joint briefing, Papuashvili congratulated Kauma on her election as OSCE PA President and hailed Georgia’s long-standing, productive cooperation with the OSCE PA, recognizing the importance of PA in promoting interparliamentary dialogue.

Papuashvili recognized that OSCE “faces many challenges” due to the “Russian aggression in Ukraine” and confirmed Georgia’s “readiness to contribute to the effective functioning of the Organization.”

The parties discussed the upcoming, 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia. OSCE PA usually sends its representatives to observe the elections, alongside with OSCE/ODIHR, an election watchdog.

“I briefed Madam President on the news surrounding the election process,” Speaker Papuashvili said, “and reiterated Georgia’s readiness to continue the long-standing tradition of holding free, transparent and fair elections. We hope that our colleagues, including from the OSCE PA, will observe the 2024 parliamentary elections.”

The President of the OSCE PA congratulated Georgia on the positive news concerning its integration into the EU. President Pauma also touched upon the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia, expressing her anticipation of an invitation for OSCE to participate in the observation process.

OSCE PA President expressed her support for the country’s territorial integrity, and emphasized Georgia’s important role for regional stability.

